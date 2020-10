You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Salvador Cienfuegos, Mexico's Ex-Defense Minister, Is Arrested in L.A. Gen. Salvador Cienfuegos was detained at the airport at the request of the D.E.A. and will face drug and money-laundering charges, a federal law enforcement...

NYTimes.com 3 hours ago



Salvador Cienfuegos, Mexico's Ex-Defense Minister, Is Arrested in L.A Gen. Salvador Cienfuegos was detained at the airport at the request of the D.E.A. and will face drug and money-laundering charges, a...

Upworthy 3 hours ago



Mexico’s Former Defense Minister Is Arrested in Los Angeles Gen. Salvador Cienfuegos was detained at the airport at the request of the D.E.A. and will face drug and money-laundering charges, a federal law enforcement...

NYTimes.com 3 hours ago





Tweets about this