Kyrgyzstan's president Sooronbai Jeenbekov steps down amid political unrest

Mid-Day Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbai Jeenbekov announced his resignation on Thursday in a bid to end the turmoil that has engulfed the nation after a disputed parliamentary election. Jeenbekov, who has faced calls to step down from protesters and political opponents, said in a statement released by his office that holding onto power...
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Kyrgyzstan youth call for political overhaul after election

Kyrgyzstan youth call for political overhaul after election 03:15

 President Sooronbay Jeenbekov promised to resign following days of protests over the results of this month's parliamentary election which many say was rigged.

