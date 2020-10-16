Kyrgyzstan's president Sooronbai Jeenbekov steps down amid political unrest Friday, 16 October 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbai Jeenbekov announced his resignation on Thursday in a bid to end the turmoil that has engulfed the nation after a disputed parliamentary election. Jeenbekov, who has faced calls to step down from protesters and political opponents, said in a statement released by his office that holding onto power... 👓 View full article

