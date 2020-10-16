Denver Broncos at New England Patriots updated betting odds for Week 6

Cam Newton Reacts To His Performance In Return For Patriots, Team's Loss To Broncos
Patriots QB Cam Newton didn't want to discuss his positive COVID-19 test, and instead took most of the blame for the team's 18-12 loss to the Denver Broncos.
Bill Belichick Reacts To Patriots 18-12 Loss To Broncos
Belichick says the Patriots need to do everything better after coming up short against the Broncos.
State Of 2-3 Patriots After Loss To Denver Broncos
The Patriots 5th Quarter crew looks ahead as the 2-3 Patriots will now look to get back on track against the San Francisco 49ers. Mike Reiss and Scott Zolak break down the team's run defense and how..