Denver Broncos at New England Patriots updated betting odds for Week 6

Cam Newton Reacts To His Performance In Return For Patriots, Team's Loss To Broncos



Patriots QB Cam Newton didn't want to discuss his positive COVID-19 test, and instead took most of the blame for the team's 18-12 loss to the Denver Broncos. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 01:56 Published 4 hours ago

Bill Belichick Reacts To Patriots 18-12 Loss To Broncos



Belichick says the Patriots need to do everything better after coming up short against the Broncos. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 01:13 Published 5 hours ago