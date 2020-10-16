Global  
 

Denver Broncos at New England Patriots updated betting odds for Week 6

Upworthy Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
The Denver Broncos get a Bye Week inserted into the past and now face a New England Patriots team likely to have their roster back...
 The Patriots will hold their first practice in nearly two weeks on Thursday, with quarterback Cam Newton expected to participate. Newton is reportedly on track to start Sunday's game against the Broncos.

