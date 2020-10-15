Global  
 

Calgary boy makes significant 69-million-year-old dinosaur discovery

CTV News Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Back in July, 12-year-old Nathan Hrushkin went fossil hunting with his dad Dion, and hit paydirt, when he found a fossil from a 69-million-year-old hadrosaur
Boy, 12, discovers rare dinosaur skeleton

 The 69-million year-old Hadrosaur is a significant part of the fossil record in Alberta, Canada.
