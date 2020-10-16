The Washington Post: Rudy Giuliani Was An Influence Campaign Target Friday, 16 October 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

Watch VideoAmerican intelligence officials were concerned that Russian intel attempted to use President Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Guiliani in an influence campaign. That's according to The Washington Post.



Guiliani visited Ukraine in December of 2019 during the impeachment investigation. But intelligence officers provided... Watch VideoAmerican intelligence officials were concerned that Russian intel attempted to use President Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Guiliani in an influence campaign. That's according to The Washington Post.Guiliani visited Ukraine in December of 2019 during the impeachment investigation. But intelligence officers provided 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Wochit Entertainment - Published 2 days ago Video Credit:- Published Campaigns React To Bombshell Emails 00:27 On Wednesday, the U.S. Presidential campaign was thrown into a frenzy. The excitement is over a New York Post article about Hunter Biden and Joe Biden. The Post published "smoking-gun email" featuring Hunter communicating with a Ukrainian official about meeting with his father. Business Insider... You Might Like

Tweets about this

