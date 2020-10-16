Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Washington Post: Rudy Giuliani Was An Influence Campaign Target

Newsy Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
The Washington Post: Rudy Giuliani Was An Influence Campaign TargetWatch VideoAmerican intelligence officials were concerned that Russian intel attempted to use President Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Guiliani in an influence campaign. That's according to The Washington Post.

Guiliani visited Ukraine in December of 2019 during the impeachment investigation. But intelligence officers provided...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Campaigns React To Bombshell Emails

Campaigns React To Bombshell Emails 00:27

 On Wednesday, the U.S. Presidential campaign was thrown into a frenzy. The excitement is over a New York Post article about Hunter Biden and Joe Biden. The Post published "smoking-gun email" featuring Hunter communicating with a Ukrainian official about meeting with his father. Business Insider...

You Might Like


Tweets about this