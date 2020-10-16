Global  
 

Judge Allows Evidence From Prior Arrest In George Floyd Case

Newsy Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Judge Allows Evidence From Prior Arrest In George Floyd CaseWatch VideoA judge in the George Floyd case is allowing defense attorneys for the officers charged with his death to present video of Floyd's prior arrest as evidence.

The interaction happened May of 2019 between Floyd and Minneapolis police officers.

The ruling allows the body camera footage to be viewed by the...
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: Attorney For Ex-Officer Thomas Lane Asks Court To Allow Body Cam Video From A Previous Arrest Involving George Floyd

Attorney For Ex-Officer Thomas Lane Asks Court To Allow Body Cam Video From A Previous Arrest Involving George Floyd 01:48

 At a court hearing Thursday, an attorney for one of the officers involved in Floyd’s death will ask for new evidence to be added to the case, John Lauritsen reports (1:48).WCCO 4 News at 5 – Oct. 14, 2020

