Judge Allows Evidence From Prior Arrest In George Floyd Case Friday, 16 October 2020

Watch VideoA judge in the George Floyd case is allowing defense attorneys for the officers charged with his death to present video of Floyd's prior arrest as evidence.



The interaction happened May of 2019 between Floyd and Minneapolis police officers.



