€16 million taken by Electrogas shareholders also hidden from European Commission

The Shift Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
€16 million taken by Electrogas shareholders also hidden from European CommissionElectrogas shareholders hid over €16 million in ‘success fees’, on top of a secret deal signed with Azerbaijan’s SOCAR, from the European Commission, according to leaked emails seen by The Shift. Electrogas shareholders (GEM Holdings, SOCAR, Gasol and Siemens) paid themselves over €16 million in “success fees” out of loans granted to Electrogas on the […] More
