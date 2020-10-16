|
€16 million taken by Electrogas shareholders also hidden from European Commission
Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Electrogas shareholders hid over €16 million in ‘success fees’, on top of a secret deal signed with Azerbaijan’s SOCAR, from the European Commission, according to leaked emails seen by The Shift. Electrogas shareholders (GEM Holdings, SOCAR, Gasol and Siemens) paid themselves over €16 million in “success fees” out of loans granted to Electrogas on the […] More
|
|
|
