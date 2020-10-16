Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gunman 'shouting Allahu Akbar' beheads a man in northern Paris before being shot by police

Upworthy Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
A gunman shouting Allahu Akbar while beheading a man has been shot by police in northern Paris, local reports said on Friday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Published
News video: Man decapitated near Paris, police confirm to Euronews

Man decapitated near Paris, police confirm to Euronews 01:46

 JUST IN: A man has been decapitated near Paris, police confirm to EuronewsView on euronews

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Gamer held at gunpoint during livestream [Video]

Gamer held at gunpoint during livestream

Players watching a live stream by an online gamer experienced real-life action for a change when they saw him being robbed at gunpoint.The incident was captured during a video game live stream by..

Credit: Zenger News     Duration: 00:21Published
Man beheads wife suspecting infidelity, carries head to police station in UP's Banda [Video]

Man beheads wife suspecting infidelity, carries head to police station in UP's Banda

A man beheaded his wife and surrendered before police in Uttar Pradesh's Banda on October 09. He surrendered at Baberu Police Station of Banda district with his wife severed head. Speaking to media,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:44Published
Man shoots man in Albany convenience store [Video]

Man shoots man in Albany convenience store

This is the shocking moment a man is shot multiple times yet still manages to fight off a gunman who attacked him in a convenience store before running away.The shooting was filmed by a CCTV camera at..

Credit: Zenger News     Duration: 00:52Published

Tweets about this