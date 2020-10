News24.com | Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results Friday, 16 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Here are the winning Powerball and Powerball Plus numbers from the Friday, 16 October, draw. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Powerball gets a new look



Powerball will be getting a new look, with new set, graphics and machine. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:30 Published on September 25, 2020

Tweets about this