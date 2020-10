You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Clay Travis: Brady is turning the ignition, I'm going with Bucs to beat Raiders in Week 7 | FOX BET LIVE



The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off a big win against the Green Bay Packers, and Clay Travis thinks they'll keep it rolling against the Las Vegas Raiders. Hear him make a case for Tom Brady and the.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:19 Published 2 days ago Greg Jennings: Rodgers' Packers blow lead, Brady's Bucs win & Baker may be done | THE HERD



Greg Jennings joins Colin Cowherd to react to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers loss to Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He feels the Packers had an off game, Rodgers didn't have the support he.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:35 Published 4 days ago Skip Bayless celebrates Brady's Bucs dominant Week 6 win over Aaron Rodger's Packers | UNDISPUTED



The Green Bay Packers got out to a 10-point lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but then an Aaron Rodgers pick-6 seemed to completely reverse all the momentum. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers would reel.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 06:12 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this