Pfizer could apply for US emergency use approval for coronavirus vaccine by late November

Upworthy Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Pfizer, one of several companies aiming to develop a coronavirus vaccine, announced early Friday that it and its German partner BioNTech...
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Coronavirus Vaccine Update: Pfizer To Begin Testing In Children 12 And Up, Eli Lilly Pauses Trial Of Antibody Treatment

Coronavirus Vaccine Update: Pfizer To Begin Testing In Children 12 And Up, Eli Lilly Pauses Trial Of Antibody Treatment 00:48

 There's some progress in the race for a coronavirus vaccine. Pfizer is planning to begin testing its experimental vaccine on children as young as 12.

Pfizer Eyes Emergency Use Approval for Vaccine in November

 Pfizer Inc said on Friday it could apply for U.S. emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate being developed along with Germany's BioNTech SE as soon as a...
Newsmax

Pfizer To Apply For Emergency Use Of COVID-19 Vaccine By Late Nov.

 Pfizer Inc (PFE) said Friday that it will apply for emergency authorization use of its COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. in the third week of November, once safety...
RTTNews

Pfizer Announcement All But Ends Worries About Pre-Election Day Vaccine Campaign Prop

 Pfizer said that it would likely seek emergency approval for a COVID-19 vaccine in late November, citing recent federal guidance...
Upworthy


