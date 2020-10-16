Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Putin Says Russia Has Weapons the US Doesn't, So Trump Should Extend Nuclear Treaty One Year

Upworthy Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Russian President Vladimir Putin said "it would be extremely sad" if New START, the last remaining nuclear arms treaty between Moscow...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Navalny blames Russian intelligence for ‘poisoning’ attack [Video]

Navalny blames Russian intelligence for ‘poisoning’ attack

Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny said he believes Russia’s intelligence services poisoned him with a Novichok nerve agent because authorities saw him as a threat ahead of next year’s parliamentary..

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:27Published
What H.R. McMaster Wants Trump To Know About Vladimir Putin [Video]

What H.R. McMaster Wants Trump To Know About Vladimir Putin

Former national security adviser H.R. McMaster says he wishes President Donald Trump would recognize one thing. Namely, that Russian President Vladimir Putin is not Trump's friend. McMaster's..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:44Published
Trump Just Can't Keep A Secret, And That's A Big Problem [Video]

Trump Just Can't Keep A Secret, And That's A Big Problem

Boasting of his 'great intel,' US President Donald J. Trump told Russian officials in 2017 about an ISIS plot so classified that he risked exposing the source. In the same year, Trump revealed to the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:44Published

Related news from verified sources

Putin wants New START treaty extended

 President Vladimir Putin on Friday proposed a one-year extension without conditions of the last major nuclear arms reduction accord between Russia and
Hindu


Tweets about this