Putin Says Russia Has Weapons the US Doesn't, So Trump Should Extend Nuclear Treaty One Year
Friday, 16 October 2020 (
6 hours ago) Russian President Vladimir Putin said "it would be extremely sad" if New START, the last remaining nuclear arms treaty between Moscow...
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Navalny blames Russian intelligence for ‘poisoning’ attack
Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny said he believes Russia’s intelligence services poisoned him with a Novichok nerve agent because authorities saw him as a threat ahead of next year’s parliamentary..
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:27 Published 1 week ago
What H.R. McMaster Wants Trump To Know About Vladimir Putin
Former national security adviser H.R. McMaster says he wishes President Donald Trump would recognize one thing.
Namely, that Russian President Vladimir Putin is not Trump's friend.
McMaster's..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:44 Published 3 weeks ago
Trump Just Can't Keep A Secret, And That's A Big Problem
Boasting of his 'great intel,' US President Donald J. Trump told Russian officials in 2017 about an ISIS plot so classified that he risked exposing the source.
In the same year, Trump revealed to the..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:44 Published on September 12, 2020
Related news from verified sources
Putin wants New START treaty extended
President Vladimir Putin on Friday proposed a one-year extension without conditions of the last major nuclear arms reduction accord between Russia and
Hindu
6 hours ago
Tweets about this