Putin Says Russia Has Weapons the US Doesn't, So Trump Should Extend Nuclear Treaty One Year

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Navalny blames Russian intelligence for ‘poisoning’ attack



Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny said he believes Russia’s intelligence services poisoned him with a Novichok nerve agent because authorities saw him as a threat ahead of next year’s parliamentary.. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:27 Published 1 week ago What H.R. McMaster Wants Trump To Know About Vladimir Putin



Former national security adviser H.R. McMaster says he wishes President Donald Trump would recognize one thing. Namely, that Russian President Vladimir Putin is not Trump's friend. McMaster's.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:44 Published 3 weeks ago Trump Just Can't Keep A Secret, And That's A Big Problem



Boasting of his 'great intel,' US President Donald J. Trump told Russian officials in 2017 about an ISIS plot so classified that he risked exposing the source. In the same year, Trump revealed to the.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:44 Published on September 12, 2020

Related news from verified sources Putin wants New START treaty extended President Vladimir Putin on Friday proposed a one-year extension without conditions of the last major nuclear arms reduction accord between Russia and

Hindu 6 hours ago





Tweets about this