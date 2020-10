Christine Jessop's killer helped in search, attended funeral and wake, family says Friday, 16 October 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

The man responsible for Christine Jessop's rape and murder went searching for the nine-year-old girl after she disappeared in 1984 and attended her funeral and wake, her mother and brother said during an interview with CTV News Toronto and CP24. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Ian Caldwell Christine Jessop's killer helped in search, attended funeral and wake, family says https://t.co/jNkshXOE5X 47 minutes ago Adrian Cheung RT @rajumudhar: The police announced huge news on Christine Jessop's cold case, announcing how genetic genealogy helped find the killer. @a… 2 hours ago Jistlab RT @TorontoStar: The identification was made using genetic genealogy — an emerging investigative technique that’s risen to prominence throu… 3 hours ago