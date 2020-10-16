Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cardi B Claims Her Marriage With Offset Isn't Abusive, but a Deleted Tweet Tells Another Story

Upworthy Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Cardi B has denied all claims that she's in an abusive relationship with her husband, Offset. But, critics on Twitter say a deleted...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Cardi B has 'not shed one tear' over Offset divorce [Video]

Cardi B has 'not shed one tear' over Offset divorce

Cardi B has revealed to fans that she doesn't really need  their support amid her divorce from husband Offset.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:33Published
Lizzo cheers up Cardi B with flowers [Video]

Lizzo cheers up Cardi B with flowers

Lizzo has sent Cardi B flowers after the Bodak Yellow hitmaker initiated a divorce from her husband Offset this week.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published
Cardi B Files For Divorce From Offset [Video]

Cardi B Files For Divorce From Offset

ET Canada has all the details on Cardi B's shocking decision to file for divorce from husband, Offset after nearly three years of marriage.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:46Published

Tweets about this