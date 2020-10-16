|
Covid 19 coronavirus: Australian MP questions why NZ travellers detained in Melbourne
Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Liberal MP Tim Wilson has said he doesn't "really understand what the issue is" with the 17 New Zealand travellers detained in Melbourne, having entered Australia via Sydney.The passengers travelled to NSW from New Zealand under...
Tim Wilson (Australian politician) Australian politician, policy analyst (born 1980)
Melbourne City in Victoria, Australia
Seventeen travellers from New Zealand caught at Melbourne Airport on day one of trans-Tasman bubbleThe passengers landed in Sydney as part of the trans-Tasman bubble and then allegedly caught a connecting flight to Melbourne.
SBS
Travellers from New Zealand caught at Melbourne airport on day one of trans-Tasman bubbleThe passengers landed in Sydney as part of the trans-Tasman bubble and then allegedly caught a connecting flight to Melbourne.
SBS
Kiwi Hells Angels bikie nabbed in his undies in massive raidsA Hells Angels leader has been frogmarched by police to a van wearing only his undies in Melbourne and is expected to be deported.Footage shows the senior Hells..
New Zealand Herald
Melbourne's trams have 'likely' breached laws by failing to meet access targets for people living with disabilities, report findsA report says Victoria's transport department has likely breached discrimination laws by failing to provide adequate tram access for people with disabilities.
SBS
New Zealand Island country in the South Pacific
Jacinda Ardern eyes majority as New Zealand heads to pollsAll eyes will be on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, whose Labour Party is expected to win comfortably.
BBC News
New Zealand elections: Final day of campaigning before Saturday vote
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:32Published
Sydney Most populous city in Australia
Coronavirus testing ramping up in southwest Sydney as NSW eases restrictions for outdoor venuesIt comes as the NSW government conditionally approves more than 350 workers from Fiji to help fill a labour shortage in the state's abattoirs.
SBS
Coronavirus testing ramps up in southwest Sydney as NSW eases restrictions for outdoor venuesIt comes as the NSW government conditionally approves more than 350 workers from Fiji to help fill a labour shortage in the state's abattoirs.
SBS
New South Wales State of Australia
Daryl Maguire says his 'close personal relationship' with Gladys Berejiklian could have started in 2013An anti-corruption inquiry into Daryl Maguire - disgraced former MP and former partner of NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian - is due to conclude on Friday.
SBS
The long history of political corruption in NSW — and the downfall of MPs, ministers and premiersGladys Berejiklian is hardly the first NSW politician to become enmeshed in scandal, with corruption in the state's political culture dating back to its founding..
SBS
