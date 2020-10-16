Global  
 

Covid 19 coronavirus: Australian MP questions why NZ travellers detained in Melbourne

New Zealand Herald Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Australian MP questions why NZ travellers detained in MelbourneLiberal MP Tim Wilson has said he doesn't "really understand what the issue is" with the 17 New Zealand travellers detained in Melbourne, having entered Australia via Sydney.The passengers travelled to NSW from New Zealand under...
