Davante Adams, Kenny Clark set to return for Green Bay Packers on Sunday

Friday, 16 October 2020
Pro Bowlers Davante Adams and Kenny Clark will be back on the field for the Packers on Sunday for their showdown against the Buccaneers.
Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published
News video: Green and Gold 1 Minute Drill - 10/16

Green and Gold 1 Minute Drill - 10/16 01:05

 What does Davante Adams think about playing on Sunday in front of a 1/4th full stadium in Tampa? TMJ4 Main Sports Anchor Lance Allan has the answer in the Green and Gold One Minute Drill.

