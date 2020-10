You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources What To Expect From Thursday's Presidential Town Halls



On Thursday, there will be competing town halls between Pres. Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden. CNN reports that at 8 p.m. ET, Trump is set to take questions from voters on NBC. Biden.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:35 Published 1 day ago Half of women business owners feared they would have to close their doors for good due to COVID-19



Fifty-four percent of women-owned businesses genuinely feared they'd have to permanently shut their doors because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new research conducted for October's National.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:25 Published 2 weeks ago Sen. Ron Johnson requests report on Hunter Biden



Sen. Ron Johnson is part of a committee that has requested a report on Hunter Biden's alleged work with Ukraine and how that created a conflict of interest for the Obama administration while his father.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 00:45 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this