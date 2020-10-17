Global  
 

US election: Joe Biden hits Donald Trump where it hurts - in the TV ratings

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
US election: Joe Biden hits Donald Trump where it hurts - in the TV ratingsIt's not the tally that really matters, but former VP Joe Biden has scored something of an upset over US President Donald Trump.In their duelling town halls, the Democratic presidential candidate reached more viewers on ABC than...
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
News video: Pennsylvania Has Become Center Of Multiple 2020 Election Lawsuits

Pennsylvania Has Become Center Of Multiple 2020 Election Lawsuits 02:10

 Alecia Reid reports.

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

"Lock up the Bidens," Trump says at Georgia rally

 At a campaign rally in Macon, Georgia, President Trump alleged without evidence that the Bidens are a "corrupt family." "Lock up the Bidens, lock up Hillary,"..
CBS News

Trump tries to rev up base in unlikely battleground of Georgia as polls show tight race with Biden

 Bill Clinton was the last Democrat to carry Georgia in a presidential race, but polls show Joe Biden in a tight race with Donald Trump.
USATODAY.com
Joe Biden Calls Transphobic Violence 'Unacceptable' [Video]

Joe Biden Calls Transphobic Violence 'Unacceptable'

Joe Biden promised on Friday that, if elected, he will work towards ending discrimination. Sepcifically, discrimination against the LGBTQ community, says HuffPost. He also plans to expand economic opportunities and reform the criminal justice system. He spoke of transgender and gender-nonconforming individuals face added discrimination. Biden said violence against transgender and gender-nonconforming people is an “epidemic".

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

President Trump and Joe Biden campaign in key battleground states Friday

 With Election Day a little more than two weeks away, President Trump and Joe Biden hit the campaign trail in key battlegrounds Friday. Meantime, there are..
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump tries to explain low fundraising numbers

 President Donald Trump says he "could be the world's greatest fundraiser," but he doesn't want to put in the work or have to "do things" in return for his..
USATODAY.com

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Trump barnstorms FL while Biden heads for MI [Video]

Trump barnstorms FL while Biden heads for MI

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump campaigned fiercely in Florida Friday, where he and his challenger are in a statistical dead heat, while Democrat Joe Biden targeted another crucial battleground state, Michigan, where Biden said Trump is living in a "dream world." Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:55Published

Feedback Friday: Joe Morgan Died, campaign news coverage [Video]

Feedback Friday: Joe Morgan Died, campaign news coverage

Feedback Friday: Joe Morgan Died, campaign news coverage

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:52Published
More People Watched Biden's Town Hall On ABC Than Trump's On 3 Channels Combined [Video]

More People Watched Biden's Town Hall On ABC Than Trump's On 3 Channels Combined

ABC's coverage of Joe Biden's town hall averaged 13.9 million viewers on Thursday night. The viewer count easily surpassed the Nielsen ratings for President Trump's town hall on NBC. The Trump town..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Biden: Trump is 'still living in a dream world' [Video]

Biden: Trump is 'still living in a dream world'

While at a campaign stop in Michigan Friday, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden slammed President Trump's handling of COVID-19, saying he's "living in a dream world."

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:27Published

Ralph Nader: Corporatist Judge Barrett And Two More Senate Abstentions Needed To Stop Trump – OpEd

Ralph Nader: Corporatist Judge Barrett And Two More Senate Abstentions Needed To Stop Trump – OpEd In a 1995 book review published in the University of Chicago Law Review, Elena Kagan (now Justice Kagan) wrote about judicial nominees avoiding disclosing their...
Eurasia Review

Former WH Chief of Staff Calls Trump 'Most Flawed Person'

 Former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly calls President Donald Trump ''the most flawed person'' he's ever known in a CNN special scheduled to air Sunday in...
Newsmax

Montana judge blocks actions by Trump’s former land boss

 BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A month after ousting the Trump administration’s public lands boss for being in the post unlawfully, a Montana judge on Friday blocked...
SeattlePI.com


