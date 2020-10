You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Colorado officials outline how a COVID-19 vaccine would be distributed



State officials Friday outlined their tentative plan to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine in Colorado, when one comes available later this year and into 2021. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 02:13 Published 17 hours ago Officials concerned, 'but not panicked' over Tenn.'s growing COVID-19 hospitalizations



Concerned, but "not panicked." That's how Tennessee's health commissioner is describing the dramatic rise in people being hospitalized for COVID-19. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 03:39 Published 17 hours ago Minnesota’s Fall COVID Surge Has Arrived, Health Officials Say



On Friday, the state broke its record for daily positive COVID-19 cases. While testing volume has also increased, Liz Collin reports on a tough week of numbers that have health officials concerned.. Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:03 Published 18 hours ago

Tweets about this