Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

News24.com | Teacher beheaded in France after showing Mohammed cartoons

News24 Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
News24.com | Teacher beheaded in France after showing Mohammed cartoonsA French teacher who had recently shown students cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed was beheaded outside his school.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

France: teacher beheaded for showing Prophet cartoons | Oneindia News [Video]

France: teacher beheaded for showing Prophet cartoons | Oneindia News

A teacher in France who had shown caricatures of the Islamic Prophet Mohammed has been beheaded and the man who attacked him has been shot dead by the police. The history teacher had recently discussed..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:27Published
Suspect shot dead by police after teacher decapitated near Paris [Video]

Suspect shot dead by police after teacher decapitated near Paris

A history teacher who opened a discussion with students on caricatures ofIslam’s Prophet Mohammed has been decapitated in a street near Paris, a policeofficial said. Officers shot the suspected..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published
'Scary' tattoos cost French kindergarten teacher job [Video]

'Scary' tattoos cost French kindergarten teacher job

A schoolteacher whose body, face and tongue are covered in tattoos and who has had the whites of his eyes surgically turned black said he was prevented from teaching at a French kindergarten after a..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:48Published

Related news from verified sources

Teacher beheaded in France after showing Mohammed cartoons

 The assailant, whose identity has not been established, was shot by police as they tried to arrest him and later died of his injuries, police said.
Hindu

Paris: Teacher beheaded after showing Prophet caricatures; Prez Macron calls it 'Islamist terror attack'

 A middle school history teacher in France was knifed to death near the school where earlier this month he had shown his pupils cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad,...
DNA

Teacher killed in France for showing class cartoons of Prophet Mohammad, police shoot attacker dead

 A middle school history teacher in France was knifed to death near the school where earlier this month he had shown his pupils cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad.
Zee News


Tweets about this