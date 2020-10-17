News24.com | Teacher beheaded in France after showing Mohammed cartoons
Saturday, 17 October 2020 (
14 minutes ago) A French teacher who had recently shown students cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed was beheaded outside his school.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Suspect shot dead by police after teacher decapitated near Paris
A history teacher who opened a discussion with students on caricatures ofIslam’s Prophet Mohammed has been decapitated in a street near Paris, a policeofficial said. Officers shot the suspected..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:30 Published 14 hours ago
'Scary' tattoos cost French kindergarten teacher job
A schoolteacher whose body, face and tongue are covered in tattoos and who has had the whites of his eyes surgically turned black said he was prevented from teaching at a French kindergarten after a..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:48 Published 3 weeks ago
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this