Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern wins NZ election by a landslide

Emily Beswick explains her healthcare appeal to NZ PM Jacinda Ardern



Major health and diplomatic experts in New Zealand are calling for a rethink of the healthcare system and have slammed Jacinda Ardern’s Labour Party for not doing enough before the general election.. Credit: Zenger News Duration: 07:41 Published 5 days ago

World Food Programme wins Nobel Peace Prize 2020, WHY? | Oneindia News



This year's Nobel Peace prize was hotly contested, even the US President Donald Trump was nominated for it and in an election year it would have significantly boosted his campaign projecting him as a.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:19 Published 1 week ago