Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern wins NZ election by a landslide

Saturday, 17 October 2020
Jacinda Ardern is having a very, very good night, as National struggles across NZ.
News video: Jacinda Ardern: The triumphs and challenges

Jacinda Ardern: The triumphs and challenges 02:20

 Ahead of a general election in New Zealand, a look back at Jacinda Ardern's key leadership moments.

Morrinsville celebrates: $5.5 million Lotto win as Jacinda Ardern cruises to election victory

Morrinsville celebrates: $5.5 million Lotto win as Jacinda Ardern cruises to election victory This would have to be the biggest night in the history of Morrinsville.Their most famous former resident Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is cruising to a crushing...
New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern headed for landslide win and 2nd term

 Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was headed for a landslide win and a second term in office Saturday in New Zealand's general election.
News24.com | Ardern wins landslide in New Zealand election

 Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern won a landslide victory in New Zealand's general election Saturday, leveraging success battling Covid-19 to gain an unprecedented...
