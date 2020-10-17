Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern wins NZ election by a landslide

This year's Nobel Peace prize was hotly contested, even the US President Donald Trump was nominated for it and in an election year it would have significantly boosted his campaign projecting him as a..
This would have to be the biggest night in the history of Morrinsville.Their most famous former resident Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is cruising to a crushing... New Zealand Herald Also reported by •DNA •Upworthy •The Age •IndiaTimes
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern won a landslide victory in New Zealand's general election Saturday, leveraging success battling Covid-19 to gain an unprecedented... News24 Also reported by •IndiaTimes •Deutsche Welle •Japan Today