You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Our Cartoon President 3x15 - Clip - Cartoon Trump Declares War on COVID-19



Our Cartoon President 3x15 - Clip from season 3 episode 15 - Cartoon Trump Declares War on COVID-19 - Seeking to juice his electoral chances after his botched response to the pandemic and his.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:21 Published 14 hours ago If Things Go South For Trump On Election Day, They'll Go South Very, Very Fast



If Joe Biden is elected president, outgoing President Donald Trump is likely to have more days in court than he ever dreamed possible. Lacking his current presidential protections, Trump will face.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:35 Published 21 hours ago Former John McCain Aide Recounts Tense Phone Call With Trump After Inauguration



As a presidential candidate, Donald Trump famously denied that the late Arizona Sen. John McCain was a hero. Trump said he liked people who 'didn't get caught.' Now, former McCain aide Mark Salter.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:42 Published 21 hours ago

Tweets about this