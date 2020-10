New Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Wins 2nd Term In Election Rout Saturday, 17 October 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Watch VideoNew Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern won a second term in office on Saturday as voters elected her in a landslide of historic proportions.



The prime minister said her party earned more support from New Zealanders that at any time in at least 50 years.



With most votes counted, Ardern's liberal Labour Party... Watch VideoNew Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern won a second term in office on Saturday as voters elected her in a landslide of historic proportions.The prime minister said her party earned more support from New Zealanders that at any time in at least 50 years.With most votes counted, Ardern's liberal Labour Party 👓 View full article