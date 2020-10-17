Investors.com RT @IBD_ECarson: Stock market rally at turning point; what investors need to do now https://t.co/MjIAhOAGi9 $AMZN $NFLX $LRCX $TSLA $CRM $S… 12 minutes ago Lancelot⚜️🇺🇸 Good article ⤵️ https://t.co/cCTcFX8zTO 13 minutes ago Ed Carson Stock market rally at turning point; what investors need to do now https://t.co/MjIAhOAGi9 $AMZN $NFLX $LRCX $TSLA… https://t.co/Za2h6WrMjq 1 hour ago Jerry R Stock Market Rally At Turning Point: Amazon Offers Lower Buy Point, Tesla, Netflix Earnings On Tap https://t.co/C5kNQ5wAQr via @IBDinvestors 2 hours ago WICҚƸ︎Đ✧ȘPĿIҬŚ ▶︎ Stock Market Rally At Turning Point: Amazon Offers Lower Buy Point, Tesla, Netflix Earnings On Tap… https://t.co/WugGXg6ckt 3 hours ago Jacquelyn M. Basso RT @IBDinvestors: Stock market analysis: Rally nears turning point, but which way? Shopify, PayPal near buy points $SHOP $PYPL https://t.co… 20 hours ago Investors.com Stock market analysis: Rally nears turning point, but which way? Shopify, PayPal near buy points $SHOP $PYPL https://t.co/T8JV4lXwvA 21 hours ago Investors.com Stock market analysis: Rally nears turning point, but which way? Shopify, PayPal near buy points $SHOP $PYPL https://t.co/trqEzo37xH 21 hours ago