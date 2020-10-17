Global  
 

Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Case On Undocumented Immigrants, Census

Newsy Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Case On Undocumented Immigrants, CensusWatch VideoThe United States Supreme Court agreed to hear oral arguments on Friday regarding Pres. Donald Trump's attempts to exclude undocumented immigrants in the 2020 Census.

The high court is expected to hear the expedited case on Nov. 30, when the court could include a new associate justice: Amy Coney...
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Supreme Court allows Trump to end census early

Supreme Court allows Trump to end census early 01:32

 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday blocked a lower-court ruling that had ordered the country's decennial population count be continued until Oct. 31. The Census Bureau said on Aug. 3 that it would wind down data collection by Sept. 30, a month earlier than originally scheduled. This report produced by...

