Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Case On Undocumented Immigrants, Census
Saturday, 17 October 2020 () Watch VideoThe United States Supreme Court agreed to hear oral arguments on Friday regarding Pres. Donald Trump's attempts to exclude undocumented immigrants in the 2020 Census.
The high court is expected to hear the expedited case on Nov. 30, when the court could include a new associate justice: Amy Coney...
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday blocked a lower-court ruling that had ordered the country's decennial population count be continued until Oct. 31. The Census Bureau said on Aug. 3 that it would wind down data collection by Sept. 30, a month earlier than originally scheduled. This report produced by...