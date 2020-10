Robert Brockman has been charged with tax evasion, wire fraud, money laundering and more in a $2 billion scheme that involve investments into Vista Equity...

Tech mogul Robert Brockman was charged in a $2 billion tax evasion case, the biggest in US history, after a fellow billionaire turned against him to avoid prosecution Brockman hid $2 billion in income from the Internal Revenue Service over two decades, according to an indictment unsealed on Thursday.

Business Insider 1 day ago