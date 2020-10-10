|
|
|
Notre Dame vs. Louisville: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, kickoff time, odds, spread, prediction, pick
Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
The Irish continue their pursuit of an ACC title against the reeling Cardinals
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
|
Florida vs. Texas A&M: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, kickoff time, spread, odds, prediction, pick
The No. 4 Gators face their toughest test yet on the road against the No. 21 Aggies
Upworthy
|
Alabama vs. Ole Miss: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, kickoff time, spread, odds, line, prediction
This is a coaching matchup that we've been waiting to see since December
Upworthy
|
UCF vs. Memphis: Prediction, pick, odds, point spread, line, football game, kickoff time, live stream
There should be a ton of points scored when UCF and Memphis play in a key AAC game Saturday
CBS Sports
Tweets about this
|