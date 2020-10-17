Global  
 

Divided world is failing COVID-19 test, says frustrated U.N. chief

A divided world has failed to rise to the challenge of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Divided world is failing COVID-19 test: U.N. Chief

Divided world is failing COVID-19 test: U.N. Chief 00:50

 A divided world has failed to rise to the challenge of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Saturday and warned concerted action was needed to prevent millions of people from being pushed into poverty and hunger. Fred Katayama reports.

