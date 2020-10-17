Global  
 

'It needs to stop': Whitmer blasts Trump over Michigan rally rhetoric

Upworthy Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
Trump was speaking in Western Michigan as part of a swing through the Rust Belt.
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: MI plot suspects also considered targeting VA Gov: FBI

MI plot suspects also considered targeting VA Gov: FBI 02:39

 [NFA] Some suspects accused of trying to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer also discussed whether they should shoot her in the head and contemplated abducting Virginia Governor Ralph Northam as well, an FBI agent testified on Tuesday. Freddie Joyner has more

VA Gov. on alleged kidnap plot: 'There's no imminent danger' [Video]

VA Gov. on alleged kidnap plot: 'There's no imminent danger'

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam on Tuesday commented on being named as a possible target of a kidnapping plot along with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, telling reporters that "there's no imminent..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:58Published
Eric Trump cancels event at gun shop [Video]

Eric Trump cancels event at gun shop

A "Make America Great Again!" rally scheduled in Michigan for Tuesday has been canceled, according to the business. Eric Trump was scheduled to host the event at Huron Valley Guns in New Hudson...

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:14Published

‘This is Exactly the Rhetoric’ That Put Me & My Family’s Life in Danger: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Blasts Trump for His Michigan Rally Attack on Her

‘This is Exactly the Rhetoric’ That Put Me & My Family’s Life in Danger: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Blasts Trump for His Michigan Rally Attack on Her Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer fired back at President Donald Trump after he attacked her at his campaign rally in her state Saturday.
Mediaite

Trump rally crowd chants 'lock her up' about Michigan Gov. Whitmer, target of alleged kidnapping plot

 Gov. Whitmer responded to Trump's criticism during a rally in Michigan, posting that his was the kind of rhetoric that had put her family in danger.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Business Insider

