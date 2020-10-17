'It needs to stop': Whitmer blasts Trump over Michigan rally rhetoric

[NFA] Some suspects accused of trying to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer also discussed whether they should shoot her in the head and contemplated abducting Virginia Governor Ralph Northam as well, an FBI agent testified on Tuesday. Freddie Joyner has more
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam on Tuesday commented on being named as a possible target of a kidnapping plot along with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, telling reporters that "there's no imminent..
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam on Tuesday commented on being named as a possible target of a kidnapping plot along with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, telling reporters that "there's no imminent..