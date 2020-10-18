Jacinda Ardern wins landslide re-election in New Zealand
Sunday, 18 October 2020 () New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern won a second term in office on Saturday in an election landslide of historic proportions. With most votes counted, Ardern's liberal Labour Party was winning 49% of the vote compared to 27% for its main challenger, the conservative National Party. Labour was on target to win an outright...
AUCKLAND, New Zealand — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was reelected in a landslide victory Saturday. >> Read more trending news Ardern's Labour...