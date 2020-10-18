Global  
 

Jacinda Ardern wins landslide re-election in New Zealand

Mid-Day Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern won a second term in office on Saturday in an election landslide of historic proportions. With most votes counted, Ardern's liberal Labour Party was winning 49% of the vote compared to 27% for its main challenger, the conservative National Party. Labour was on target to win an outright...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Ardern wins second term in office after New Zealand election landslide

Ardern wins second term in office after New Zealand election landslide 01:20

 New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern has won a second term in office inan election landslide of historic proportions. With most of the votes counted,Ms Ardern’s liberal Labour Party was winning 49% of the vote compared with 27%for its main challenger, the conservative National Party.

