Azerbaijan says 12 civilians dead in Armenian missile attack
Sunday, 18 October 2020 () Despite a ceasefire in the conflict-ridden Nagorno-Karabakh region, authorities in Azerbaijan claimed on Saturday that 12 civilians were killed and 40 others injured after an Armenian missile struck the country's second largest city of Ganja. "The ballistic missiles have been fired from the territory of Armenia," said Hikmat...
