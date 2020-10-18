Global  
 

Azerbaijan says 12 civilians dead in Armenian missile attack

Mid-Day Sunday, 18 October 2020
Despite a ceasefire in the conflict-ridden Nagorno-Karabakh region, authorities in Azerbaijan claimed on Saturday that 12 civilians were killed and 40 others injured after an Armenian missile struck the country's second largest city of Ganja. "The ballistic missiles have been fired from the territory of Armenia," said Hikmat...
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Civilians killed in Ganja as Nagorno-Karabakh conflict escalates

Civilians killed in Ganja as Nagorno-Karabakh conflict escalates 03:06

 Armenia rejects claims it was behind the attack that prompted Azerbaijan president to vow ‘revenge’.

