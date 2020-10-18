Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'People are learning to live with Covid': Sen. Ron Johnson speaks at Trump's Janesville rally - Channel3000.com

Upworthy Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson denied safety concerns while speaking at President Trump's rally in Janesville on Saturday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Maybe, Baby: Giuliani Gives 50/50 Odds On Having Been Played By The Russians

Maybe, Baby: Giuliani Gives 50/50 Odds On Having Been Played By The Russians 00:37

 The personal lawyer to President Donald Trump says there was about a '50/50' chance that his Ukrainian associate, Andrii Derkach, was a 'Russian spy.' Business Insider reports Rudy Giuliani also said he'd shared details of stolen emails and data supposedly sent by Hunter Biden with Trump and other...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Donald Trump Jr. holds rally in West Palm Beach [Video]

Donald Trump Jr. holds rally in West Palm Beach

About 400 people attended Donald Trump Jr.'s rally in the Hilton's majestic ballroom in West Palm Beach.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:01Published
Our Cartoon President 3x15 Cold Open - Clip - Cartoon Trump's First Post-COVID Rally [Video]

Our Cartoon President 3x15 Cold Open - Clip - Cartoon Trump's First Post-COVID Rally

Our Cartoon President 3x15 Cold Open - Clip from season 3 episode 15 - Cartoon Trump's First Post-COVID Rally Back on the campaign trail after his bout of coronavirus, a phlegmy Cartoon Trump rallies..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 03:12Published
Donald Trump breaks into dance as he campaigns after testing negative for Coronavirus |Oneindia News [Video]

Donald Trump breaks into dance as he campaigns after testing negative for Coronavirus |Oneindia News

Just two weeks after he tested positive for COVID-19, US President Donald Trump resumed his campaign trail with a massive rally in Florida. The major highlight of the campaign rally were his dance..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:00Published

Tweets about this