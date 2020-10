You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources What's In A Name? POTUS Repeatedly Confuses Name Of Trump Supporter With Felon



At a rally in Florida Friday night, President Donald Trump mixed up the names of a Florida representative and a former campaign aide. Specifically, Trump confused Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz with Rick.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:36 Published 18 hours ago Trump, Biden Participate In Dueling Town Halls After Debate Cancellation



CBS4's Ty Russell shares the details of the conversations the candidates had Thursday night. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 03:44 Published 2 days ago Troubled Florida, divided America: will Donald Trump hold this vital swing state? - video



Donald Trump’s presidency has changed American society. With six weeks until the most important election in a generation, Oliver Laughland and Tom Silverstone are crossing the US to uncover the fault.. Credit: Guardian Duration: 13:55 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this