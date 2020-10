'SNL' Recap: Bill Burr's Controversial Monologue, Jim Carrey's Joe Biden Returns as a Fly & More | THR News



Comedian Bill Burr caused quite the reaction with his opening Saturday Night Live monologue after addressing a variety of topics including cancel culture, white women and Pride Month. Credit: THR News Duration: 04:22 Published 6 days ago

Alec Baldwin defends portraying Trump on Saturday Night Live following backlash



Alec Baldwin has defended playing Donald Trump during the season premiere of Saturday Night Live while the U.S. president battled coronavirus in hospital. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:56 Published 2 weeks ago