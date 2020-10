Kimber RT @GrandpaSnarky: Lara Trump defends president’s attacks on Michigan’s Whitmer: ‘He was having fun’. - https://t.co/CXBg7E0QJS 33 seconds ago Kathy Radigan RT @CraigRozniecki: "‘He was having fun’: Lara Trump defends president’s attack on Whitmer" Trump's idea of fun is inciting violence? Yeah… 42 seconds ago Laura ‘He was having fun’: Lara Trump defends president’s attack on Whitmer https://t.co/5WogIAhgDe 1 minute ago Enough is Enough RT @TheRynheart: ‘Lara Trump defends president's rhetoric after 'lock her up' chants about Whitmer at rally: 'He was having fun'’ Stochast… 2 minutes ago Barron James RT @thehill: Lara Trump defends president's rhetoric after "lock her up" chants about Whitmer at rally: "He was having fun' https://t.co/CK… 2 minutes ago marilyn bostick Lara Trump defends president's rhetoric after 'lock her up' chants about Whitmer at rally: 'He was having fun' https://t.co/kOkgi2MUbB 2 minutes ago L®i RT @MP_Spears: It is not fun @GOP and MS Trump’s ignorance is showing. This is just another thinly veiled call for violence by @realDonaldT… 3 minutes ago USdisabledvet51#YangGang🧢 RT @RawStory: Lara Trump defends president’s attacks on Michigan’s Whitmer: ‘He was having fun’ https://t.co/qIvsKBYvRD 3 minutes ago