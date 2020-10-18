Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK minister: Door 'still ajar' for post-Brexit talks with EU

Japan Today Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
A senior British official said Sunday the door is “still ajar” for post-Brexit talks to continue with the European Union if officials in the bloc change their position…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Britain's Gove says door 'ajar' on EU trade talks

Britain's Gove says door 'ajar' on EU trade talks 00:39

 The door is still ajar for Britain and the European Union to strike a post-Brexit trade deal but the bloc needs to change its approach and show it is serious before talks can resume this week, senior British minister Michael Gove said.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Michael Gove leaves door ‘ajar’ for post-Brexit trade talks with EU [Video]

Michael Gove leaves door ‘ajar’ for post-Brexit trade talks with EU

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has insisted that the door is “ajar” forpost-Brexit trade talks to continue with the EU after Downing Street declarednegotiations as “over”. Mr Gove accused..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published
Ireland's concerns over potential collapse of Brexit talks [Video]

Ireland's concerns over potential collapse of Brexit talks

On the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, residents worry that customs on trade may again become a flashpoint for conflict.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:27Published
Trade talks in the balance after the UK rejects EU ultimatum [Video]

Trade talks in the balance after the UK rejects EU ultimatum

Talks on a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU are hanging in the balance afterBrussels demanded the UK abandon plans to override key elements of theWithdrawal Agreement. At a stormy meeting in London..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published

Related news from verified sources

UK minister: Door 'still ajar' for post-Brexit talks with EU

 LONDON (AP) — A senior British official said Sunday the door is “still ajar” for post-Brexit talks to continue with the European Union if officials in the...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphNews24

Tweets about this

naashonomics

naashonomics #brexit #diplomacy is art where you never shut door and keep backchannel talks on https://t.co/N03Um6sZfL 42 minutes ago

dt_next

DT Next A senior British official said Sunday the door is still ajar for post-Brexit talks to continue with the European Un… https://t.co/MOvOVujqWB 52 minutes ago

ristori20

Dominique Ristori RT @Brexit: The U.K. still wants to reach a trade agreement with the EU and the door is open for more negotiation, Cabinet Office minister… 2 hours ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse UK minister: Door 'still ajar' for post-Brexit talks with EU https://t.co/9i87iStQhQ 3 hours ago

sharon_smith_1

Sharon Smith UK minister: Door 'still ajar' for post-Brexit talks with EU https://t.co/tfp5Djfc0Q 4 hours ago

ms_wordsvalley

wordsvalley RT @Independent: UK minister: Door 'still ajar' for post-Brexit talks with EU https://t.co/hlXi1CAXM7 5 hours ago

Phoenixxx87

Cecilia Dunkwu (NocturnalCeci) RT @tvcnewsng: Door ‘Still Ajar’ for Post-Brexit talks if EU changes approach- UK Minister https://t.co/TFJCS2ZN36 https://t.co/wAcdM5K9Oc 5 hours ago

rifnote

Rifnote News Aggregates UK minister: Door 'still ajar' for post-Brexit talks with EU - https://t.co/sUx5PzdY8m https://t.co/kPNvCOnCt3 5 hours ago