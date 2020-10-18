Fraser Health declares COVID-19 outbreaks at Surrey, B.C. beef processor and 2 care homes

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Most Americans are gearing up for a tough winter and here is why



Seven in 10 Americans are bracing themselves for the most challenging winter yet this year, according to new research. The survey of 2,000 Americans showed how they're gearing up more than ever to.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:59 Published 2 weeks ago How health workers are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic | Esther Choo



The coronavirus pandemic is unlike anything we've ever seen in health care, says emergency physician Esther Choo. Sharing insights into how health workers are responding to the outbreak, she explains.. Credit: TED Duration: 46:43 Published 3 weeks ago US needs 200 million COVID-19 tests monthly to contain outbreaks while returning normal activity



By January, the US could reach nearly 200 million tests monthly. And more growth is possible, experts say in a new report released Wednesday (September 9) by the Rockefeller Foundation and the.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:14 Published on September 16, 2020

Tweets about this