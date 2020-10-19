Global  
 

Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer says Trump incites 'domestic terrorism'

New Zealand Herald Monday, 19 October 2020
Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer says Trump incites 'domestic terrorism'Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said on Sunday (US time) that President Donald Trump is inciting "domestic terrorism" following "lock her up" chants at his rally in the state the night before.Whitmer told NBC's Meet the Press...
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Michigan Bans Open Carry Of Guns At Specific Locations On Election Day

Michigan Bans Open Carry Of Guns At Specific Locations On Election Day 00:32

 The state of Michigan has banned the open carry of guns within "100 feet of a polling place on election day. The ban also extends to clerk's offices and absent voter counting board on Election Day. Business Insider reports that election inspectors will post signage that indicates the notice of a...

Gretchen Whitmer Gretchen Whitmer 49th Governor of Michigan

Trump 'lock 'em all up' chant: Gov. Whitmer says it's inciting terrorism. Lara Trump says it's just rally 'fun.'

 "He was having fun at a Trump rally," said campaign adviser Lara Trump of the chant while Gov. Whitmer called the president's rhetoric "dangerous."
USATODAY.com

Trump predicts ‘red wave’ at mid-west rallies as polls show Biden ahead

 US President Donald Trump predicted “a red wave like you’ve never seen before,” as he held campaign rallies in the key mid-west states of Michigan and..
WorldNews

Plot to Kidnap Michigan Gov. Included PT Cruiser Training, Feds Claim

 Some of the men who planned to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer were apparently gearing up for war from inside the ultimate mom car of the 2000s -- this per..
TMZ.com

Trump rally crowd chants 'lock her up' about Michigan Gov. Whitmer, target of alleged kidnapping plot

 Gov. Whitmer responded to Trump's criticism during a rally in Michigan, posting that his was the kind of rhetoric that had put her family in danger.
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

CBS Weekend News, October 18, 2020

 Trump returns to the campaign trail as he trails Biden in key battleground states; Cronutt the sea lion gets brain surgery to reverse epilepsy
CBS News
Biden, Trump court early voters in crucial states [Video]

Biden, Trump court early voters in crucial states

[NFA] President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden were courting early voters on Sunday in the competitive states of Nevada and North Carolina, as the final presidential debate looms later this week. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:06Published

US election: Undecideds torn between policy and personality in final stretch

 Amanda Jaronowski is torn. The lifelong Republican from suburban Cleveland supports President Donald Trump's policies and fears her business could be gutted if..
New Zealand Herald

Anti-Trump TikTokkers not declaring paid content

 TikTok creators have been making anti-Trump videos without disclosing they were paid for.
BBC News

Michigan Michigan State in the northern United States

Trump returns to the campaign trail as he trails Biden in key battleground states

 President Trump is back on the campaign trail, making stops in Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada and California over the weekend. But a CBS News Battleground Tracker..
CBS News

Trump says at Michigan Rally, Pushing Around Protesters a "Beautiful Thing"

 President Donald Trump gleefully told a crowd at a Michigan rally Saturday night ... it puts a smile on his face to see police push around protesters. Trump told..
TMZ.com

2020 election live updates: Trump goes to church event in Las Vegas as Biden heads to Durham, NC

 Pelosi slams Trump's "irresponsible" rhetoric after rally crowd chants "lock her up" about Michigan governor; GOP senators start to move from Trump.
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus updates: Patriots will play Broncos; Saban, Alabama get their game in; Trump urges beleaguered Wisconsin to open up

 The NFL hopes to play all its scheduled games today. President Trump wants Wisconsin, Michigan to open up despite surge in cases. Latest COVID news.
 
USATODAY.com

NBC NBC American television and radio network

Ahead of 3rd debate, Trump again goes after moderator. This time it's NBC's Kristen Welker he calls 'unfair.'

 Trump praised Welker in the past, complementing her in January for landing a gig on NBC's "Today" show. "They made a very wise decision," Trump said.
USATODAY.com

'SNL' 'Weekend Update' co-anchor Michael Che jokes NBC has 'a type': Bill Cosby, Matt Lauer, Donald Trump

 Michael Che didn't hold back during "Weekend Update," making a punchline out of NBC during a bit about President Donald Trump's town hall Thursday.
USATODAY.com
Trump barnstorms FL while Biden heads for MI [Video]

Trump barnstorms FL while Biden heads for MI

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump campaigned fiercely in Florida Friday, where he and his challenger are in a statistical dead heat, while Democrat Joe Biden targeted another crucial battleground state, Michigan, where Biden said Trump is living in a "dream world." Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:55Published

Another suspect charged in plot to kidnap Michigan governor [Video]

Another suspect charged in plot to kidnap Michigan governor

Another suspect charged in plot to kidnap Michigan governor

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:24Published
More charges issued in kidnapping plot against Gov. Whitmer [Video]

More charges issued in kidnapping plot against Gov. Whitmer

More charges issued in kidnapping plot against Gov. Whitmer

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:45Published
MI plot suspects also considered targeting VA Gov: FBI [Video]

MI plot suspects also considered targeting VA Gov: FBI

[NFA] Some suspects accused of trying to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer also discussed whether they should shoot her in the head and contemplated abducting Virginia Governor Ralph Northam as..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:39Published

Ratings: Biden’s Town Hall on ABC Tops Trump’s Simulcast Across NBC, MSNBC and CNBC

Ratings: Biden’s Town Hall on ABC Tops Trump’s Simulcast Across NBC, MSNBC and CNBC Updated at 1:18 p.m. PT: Final Nielsen ratings confirm a town hall victory for ABC and Joe Biden, who averaged 14.1 million total viewers from 8-10 p.m. versus...
The Wrap

Donald Trump Mocks NBC & Slams Network Stars Amid Town Hall Scheduling Drama

 Donald Trump is putting NBC on blast at the same time as Hollywood stars. Following the news of the network’s rejection of Hollywood-endorsed petitions to move...
Just Jared Also reported by •USATODAY.comSeattlePI.com

'SNL' 'Weekend Update' co-anchor Michael Che jokes NBC has 'a type': Bill Cosby, Matt Lauer, Donald Trump

 Michael Che didn't hold back during "Weekend Update," making a punchline out of NBC during a bit about President Donald Trump's town...
Upworthy


