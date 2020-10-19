Global  
 

US election: What Donald Trump will do if he loses - Steve Bannon's surprise prediction

New Zealand Herald Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump will run again in 2024 if he loses next month's election, a close former aide says.Steve Bannon, former chief strategist who left the White House in 2017, told The Australian the election was "closer...
Trump Touches Down for Orange County Fundraiser, Maskless Fandom Ensues

 President Trump is in sunny California to raise some much-needed cash as he falls behind in the polls and in the money dept ... thus the trek to raise cash.
Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer says Trump incites 'domestic terrorism'

 Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said on Sunday (US time) that President Donald Trump is inciting "domestic terrorism" following "lock her up" chants at his..
CBS Weekend News, October 18, 2020

 Trump returns to the campaign trail as he trails Biden in key battleground states; Cronutt the sea lion gets brain surgery to reverse epilepsy
Biden, Trump court early voters in crucial states

Biden, Trump court early voters in crucial states

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden were courting early voters on Sunday in the competitive states of Nevada and North Carolina, as the final presidential debate looms later this week.

Former White House Strategist Steve Bannon Indicted for Fraud

Former White House Strategist Steve Bannon Indicted for Fraud

Bannon is one of four men who've been arrested following an investigation by the Southern District of New York (SDNY).

Trump advisor Steve Bannon arrested on fraud charges

Trump advisor Steve Bannon arrested on fraud charges

Bannon exits court after arrest on fraud charges

Bannon exits court after arrest on fraud charges

Steve Bannon, an architect of Donald Trump's 2016 election victory, left a Manhattan federal court Thursday evening after pleading not guilty on charges of defrauding donors in a scheme to help build the president's signature wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Judge Sets Steve Bannon's Bail, Demands Passport

Judge Sets Steve Bannon's Bail, Demands Passport

From his arrest on a yacht to a holding cell Thursday, Steve Bannon pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in New York on federal fraud charges. Bannon, 66, appeared before the judge handcuffed and wearing a white mask. He could be seen on video rocking back and forth throughout the hearing. Newser reports the former adviser to President Donald Trump is charged with defrauding donors to a 'We Build the Wall' Kickstarter campaign.

Twitter blocks post by top Trump pandemic adviser

Twitter blocks post by top Trump pandemic adviser

Twitter took down a post by a top coronavirus task force adviser who questioned whether masks worked to cut down on transmission of the respiratory illness.

New Trailers: His Dark Materials, Fireball, Uncle Frank, and more

 Dafne Keen in His Dark Materials | HBO

I finally got around to watching The West Wing reunion special and even though I was an ardent fan of the..
Pelosi 'hopeful' on virus relief bill before election

Pelosi 'hopeful' on virus relief bill before election

The highest-ranking Democratic lawmaker on Sunday said that despite differences with the Republican White House, she thought it possible to reach agreement on a large rescue package before Election Day.

US election 2020 polls: Who is ahead - Trump or Biden?

 An in-depth look at the polls and what they can and can't tell us about who will win the White House.
Former GOP Lawmaker Charged With Assaulting Poll Worker

Former GOP Lawmaker Charged With Assaulting Poll Worker

Making multiple false statements about this year's election, President Donald Trump has repeatedly called on his supporters to carefully watch polling locations.

Trump Puts 'RINO' GOP Sen. Ben Sasse On Blast

Trump Puts 'RINO' GOP Sen. Ben Sasse On Blast

President Donald Trump is not happy with the Republican senator from Nebraska, Ben Sasse. Trump vented his spleen against Sasse in a series of tweets, saying he 'truly doesn't have what it takes to be..

If Things Go South For Trump On Election Day, They'll Go South Very, Very Fast

If Things Go South For Trump On Election Day, They'll Go South Very, Very Fast

If Joe Biden is elected president, outgoing President Donald Trump is likely to have more days in court than he ever dreamed possible. Lacking his current presidential protections, Trump will face..

US election: Trump leans into fear, nationalism in bid to win Midwest states

President Donald Trump leaned into fear tactics Saturday (US time) as he accused the left of trying to "erase American history, purge American values and destroy...
Donald Trump Says He May Leave U.S. if He Loses Presidential Election

 President Trump and Tommy Lee now have something in common ... they've both said goodbye to America if their candidate loses the presidential election.
Trump Treads Familiar Territory As Time Runs Out On The 2020 Election

 There Are Only Three Weeks Left Until The Election — Trump Spent Monday Morning Playing The Hits
