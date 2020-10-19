US election: What Donald Trump will do if he loses - Steve Bannon's surprise prediction

Judge Sets Steve Bannon's Bail, Demands Passport



From his arrest on a yacht to a holding cell Thursday, Steve Bannon pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in New York on federal fraud charges. Bannon, 66, appeared before the judge handcuffed and wearing a white mask. He could be seen on video rocking back and forth throughout the hearing. Newser reports the former adviser to President Donald Trump is charged with defrauding donors to a 'We Build the Wall' Kickstarter campaign.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:41 Published on January 1, 1970