US election: What Donald Trump will do if he loses - Steve Bannon's surprise prediction
Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump will run again in 2024 if he loses next month's election, a close former aide says.Steve Bannon, former chief strategist who left the White House in 2017, told The Australian the election was "closer...
