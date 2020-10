Is This Another Reason The FBI Hid The Hunter Biden Laptop? – OpEd Monday, 19 October 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

It didn’t surprise the informed, and understandably a bit cynical, to hear that the FBI sat on Hunter Biden’s laptop instead of seeking justice. The bureau was previously involved in an illegal plot to take down Donald Trump, after all, and its Deep State elements would assuredly love to see Joe Biden succeed him in January.... 👓 View full article