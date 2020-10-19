|
Hong Kong protester 'Grandma Wong' reappears after 14 months stuck in China
Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
A Hong Kong protester nicknamed "Grandma Wong" who disappeared more than a year ago has resurfaced in the city, saying Chinese authorities had detained her on the mainland and prevented her return. Alexandra Wong, 64, had been a...
Grandma Wong: Hong Kong protester who disappeared says she was held in mainland China for monthsA well-known Hong Kong protester who earned the moniker of “Grandma Wong” has made her first public appearance in 14 months after vanishing in around August..
WorldNews
I won't give up - Hong Kong activist 'Grandma Wong'Alexandra Wong tells reporters she was detained in mainland China and forced to renounce her activism.
BBC News
Missing Hong Kong protester Alexandra Wong 'was held in mainland China'"Grandma Wong" says she was detained by mainland police and forced to renounce her activism.
BBC News
