Hong Kong protester 'Grandma Wong' reappears after 14 months stuck in China

New Zealand Herald Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Hong Kong protester 'Grandma Wong' reappears after 14 months stuck in ChinaA Hong Kong protester nicknamed "Grandma Wong" who disappeared more than a year ago has resurfaced in the city, saying Chinese authorities had detained her on the mainland and prevented her return. Alexandra Wong, 64, had been a...
Grandma Wong: Hong Kong protester who disappeared says she was held in mainland China for months

 A well-known Hong Kong protester who earned the moniker of “Grandma Wong” has made her first public appearance in 14 months after vanishing in around August..
WorldNews

Hong Kong to capitalize on "one country, two systems" advantage to contribute in country's "dual circulation" development: HKSAR gov't officials

 HONG KONG, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- In face of the severe international environment, Hong Kong should capitalize on its advantages under the "one country, two..
WorldNews

I won't give up - Hong Kong activist 'Grandma Wong'

 Alexandra Wong tells reporters she was detained in mainland China and forced to renounce her activism.
BBC News

Missing Hong Kong protester Alexandra Wong 'was held in mainland China'

 "Grandma Wong" says she was detained by mainland police and forced to renounce her activism.
BBC News

