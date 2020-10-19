Global  
 

Gang leader Bassam Hamzy's younger brother shot dead in Sydney

New Zealand Herald Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Gang leader Bassam Hamzy's younger brother shot dead in SydneyA man has died after being gunned down in a suspected drive-by shooting in Sydney's southwest.It's understood the victim is notorious crime figure Bassam Hamzy's younger brother Mejid Hamzy.His attacker remains on the run with...
Sydney Sydney Most populous city in Australia

China-Australia tensions: Ban on coal could cost Australia $15 billion a year

 In June last year, the people of Sydney woke to the unexpected sight of the Chinese Navy in the harbour. For some, it was a concerning sign that the Morrison..
New Zealand Herald

NSW records one new local coronavirus case as Sydney's Oran Park cluster grows to 19

 A coronavirus cluster in southwest Sydney has grown to 19, with NSW recording one new locally-acquired case and another four in hotel quarantine.
SBS

Man's 'passive aggressive' note on a Bondi car sparks divide

 There is nothing more frustrating than a car taking up two parking spots, particularly in busy areas such as Sydney's popular suburb of Bondi — but could there..
New Zealand Herald

Seventeen travellers from New Zealand leave Melbourne Airport in a breach of the trans-Tasman bubble

 The passengers landed in Sydney as part of the trans-Tasman bubble and then allegedly caught a connecting flight to Melbourne.
SBS

