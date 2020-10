You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources IMF Forecast: India set to drop below Bangladesh in 2020 per capita GDP|Oneindia News



As the Indian economy continues to contract amid the Coronavirus Pandemic, The international Monetary's prediction for India doesn't look promising. According to the International Monetary Fund, India.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:24 Published 5 days ago IMF sees less severe global contraction



The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday said forecasts for the global economy were "somewhat less dire" as wealthy countries and China rebounded more quickly than expected from coronavirus lockdowns.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:25 Published 6 days ago RBI: India's GDP to contract 9.5 per cent in the 2020-2021 financial year|Oneindia News



As the raging Coronavirus Pandemic continues to impact the Indian economy, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said today that the country's economy is likely to contract 9.5 per cent in the current financial.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:07 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this