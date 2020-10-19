Global  
 

Indian-American teenager scientist Anika Chebrolu wins $25K prize

Mid-Day Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Indian-American teenager Anika Chebrolu has won a $25,000 prize for her work on a potential Covid-19 treatment.

Along with the prize money, 14-year-old Anika has also been conferred the title of "America's Top Young Scientist" for winning this year's 3M Young Scientist Challenge, a middle school science competition in the...
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: 14-year-old finds potential cure to Covid | Anika Chebrolu | Oneindia News

 Indian-American teen Anika Chebrolu has won a $25,000 Prize for a potential Covid Treatment. Her research has not yet been tested on a live model. But the 14-yr-old's big discovery does set her on path to be a future medical researcher and professor, which she says is her goal. #CovidCure...

