President Trump: Biden Will Listen To Scientists

Newsy Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
President Trump spoke about the pandemic over the weekend and criticized Joe Biden for listening too closely to scientists. 

But some of President Trump's own advisers have said the president should have taken more advice from the scientific community in the early days of the virus.

"He’ll listen to the...
 The relationship between US President Donald Trump & Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will benefit both the nations in the future, said Donald Trump Jr. ‘The Indian community understands that two democracies like that are together in a big fight against socialism and communism spreading all over...

