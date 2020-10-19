President Trump: Biden Will Listen To Scientists
Monday, 19 October 2020
22 minutes ago) Watch VideoPresident Trump spoke about the pandemic over the weekend and criticized Joe Biden for listening too closely to scientists.
But some of President Trump's own advisers have said the president should have taken more advice from the scientific community in the early days of the virus.
"He’ll listen to the ...
