President Trump: Biden Will Listen To Scientists

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump, Biden Hit Campaign Trail Hard



The president and his Democratic challenger started the day in church in Las Vegas and Delaware, respectively. Biden then went to North Carolina, while Trump visited Nevada. CBS2's Tom Hanson reports Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:44 Published 11 hours ago Biden, Trump court early voters in crucial states



[NFA] President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden were courting early voters on Sunday in the competitive states of Nevada and North Carolina, as the final presidential debate looms.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:06 Published 13 hours ago Biden attacks Trump in N. Carolina over COVID-19



During a speech in Durham, North Carolina, on Sunday, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden criticized President Donald Trump for saying over the weekend that the United States had "turned the.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:07 Published 16 hours ago

Related news from verified sources ‘He Will Listen to the Scientists’: Trump Mocks Biden’s Covid Plan at Packed Rally At President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Carson City, Nevada Sunday evening, he mocked Joe Biden by saying that Biden would "listen to the scientists."

Mediaite 12 hours ago





Tweets about this