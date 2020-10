You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Donald Trump and US first lady Melania Trump test positive for Covid-19 | Oneindia News



Adding to the list of world leaders to have tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus, US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus, the President.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:04 Published 2 weeks ago Full first presidential debate of 2020 between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden



President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden sparred Tuesday in their first of three debates, hoping to sway undecided voters planning to cast ballots by mail and in person in the final weeks.. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 39:34 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this