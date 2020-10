Bolivia: Socialist Candidate Seen Winner Of Presidential Election Monday, 19 October 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

Bolivia's socialist candidate Luis Arce appears to have won the presidential election in the first round of voting.



Bolivian TV channel Unitel released the initial count from authoritative pollster Ciesmori at around midnight on Sunday, showing Arce, with 52.4% of the vote.



