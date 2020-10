FOX 10 Phoenix The Transportation Security Administration screened more than 1 million passengers on Sunday, the highest number of… https://t.co/UD0Z9iFLGc 9 minutes ago PIX11 News For first time since March, TSA screens over 1 million passengers in single day https://t.co/uLiatm9ATF https://t.co/bFtjycSpLk 14 minutes ago Karen RT @25NewsKXXV: It seems Americans are returning to air travel, despite another spike in coronavirus cases in the United States. https://t.… 19 minutes ago Tamor https://t.co/yTXvA3Vq7u The number of fliers remains well below pre-pandemic levels, but TSA says the 1 million si… https://t.co/tAiAYbdxBr 23 minutes ago FOX6 WakeUp RT @fox6now: The agency said it screened 1,031,505 people at security checkpoints nationwide, which hasn’t seen that volume since March 17.… 24 minutes ago KZTV Action 10 News The number of fliers remains well below pre-pandemic levels, but TSA says the 1 million single-day passenger volume… https://t.co/D2c2Ip6uXJ 26 minutes ago FOX 29 TSA screens over 1 million passengers in single day for first time since March https://t.co/piYwntTahn 31 minutes ago FOX6 News The agency said it screened 1,031,505 people at security checkpoints nationwide, which hasn’t seen that volume sinc… https://t.co/R8JkJbj51T 33 minutes ago