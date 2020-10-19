Pelosi, Mnuchin Expected To Continue Stimulus Negotiations Monday, 19 October 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

Watch VideoHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are expected to speak again Monday as they continue negotiating a coronavirus relief deal.



Pelosi says they must reach an agreement by Tuesday if they want to pass a bill before Election Day.



The president told Newsy's sister station in... Watch VideoHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are expected to speak again Monday as they continue negotiating a coronavirus relief deal.Pelosi says they must reach an agreement by Tuesday if they want to pass a bill before Election Day.The president told Newsy's sister station in 👓 View full article

