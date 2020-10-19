|
Pelosi, Mnuchin Expected To Continue Stimulus Negotiations
Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Watch VideoHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are expected to speak again Monday as they continue negotiating a coronavirus relief deal.
Pelosi says they must reach an agreement by Tuesday if they want to pass a bill before Election Day.
The president told Newsy's sister station in...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this