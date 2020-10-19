Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pelosi, Mnuchin Expected To Continue Stimulus Negotiations

Newsy Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Pelosi, Mnuchin Expected To Continue Stimulus NegotiationsWatch VideoHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are expected to speak again Monday as they continue negotiating a coronavirus relief deal. 

Pelosi says they must reach an agreement by Tuesday if they want to pass a bill before Election Day.

The president told Newsy's sister station in...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Pelosi 'hopeful' on virus relief bill before election

Pelosi 'hopeful' on virus relief bill before election 01:17

 The highest-ranking Democratic lawmaker on Sunday said that despite differences with the Republican White House, she thought it possible to reach agreement on a large rescue package before Election Day. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Pelosi 'optimistic' on virus aid deal before election [Video]

Pelosi 'optimistic' on virus aid deal before election

[NFA] The top elected Democratic official said time to seal a massive coronavirus stimulus package before the U.S. election was running out, but she held out hope of reaching an agreement with the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:32Published
Trump ‘Ready to Sign’ Stimulus [Video]

Trump ‘Ready to Sign’ Stimulus

President Donald Trump says he is ready to sign a stimulus bill. Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:00Published
Mnuchin: I’ll Give Ground On Virus Testing In Stimulus Negotiations [Video]

Mnuchin: I’ll Give Ground On Virus Testing In Stimulus Negotiations

Mnuchin: I’ll Give Ground On Virus Testing In Stimulus Negotiations

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:28Published

Related news from verified sources

Mnuchin says he'll give ground on virus testing in stimulus negotiations with Pelosi

 Treasury Secretary Mnuchin signaled that he will give ground on a key issue in stimulus negotiations with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Upworthy

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said a coronavirus relief deal is unlikely before the election

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Mnuchin appear to have made little headway in negotiations for a broad stimulus bill.
Business Insider Also reported by •Upworthy

Tweets about this

ChrisMarroneNYL

Christopher Marrone NYL 1. As the chaotic #stimulus talks continue, #Mnuchin and #Pelosi are expected to keep trying throughout this week.… https://t.co/jFmwYc7TSm 1 week ago

WealthPP

Wealth Planning Ptrs Talks were expected to continue on a covid-19 stimulus package, even though US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treas… https://t.co/itHcC6hVkj 1 week ago