New Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Wins 2nd Term In Election Rout

Saifaliebahri RT @jokowi: Warmest congratulations to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern @jacindaardern of New Zealand for your victorious re-election. Lookin… 35 seconds ago

Jay Smith RT @cnnbrk: Jacinda Ardern looks set to win a second term as New Zealand's Prime Minister with preliminary results indicating that her succ… 4 minutes ago

Keely Parrack - MORNING, SUNSHINE! is out! Jacinda Ardern's first term as New Zealand's prime minister – in pictures https://t.co/avJ9qr77yw 4 minutes ago

MNLtoday PH SECOND TERM Jacinda Ardern has won a second term as New Zealand's Prime Minister after her success at handling the… https://t.co/Ml3ODMcXUL 9 minutes ago

FIH Le PRO RT @cnni: Jacinda Ardern has won a second term as New Zealand's Prime Minister after her success at handling the country's coronavirus outb… 11 minutes ago

Basile RT @kylegriffin1: Jacinda Ardern has won a second term as New Zealand's Prime Minister. Her success at handling the pandemic helped secure… 14 minutes ago

Martín Silveira RT @QuickTake: "We are too small to lose sight of other people's perspective." New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern spoke Saturday ni… 16 minutes ago