New Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Wins 2nd Term In Election Rout

Newsy Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
Watch VideoNew Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern won a second term in office on Saturday as voters elected her in a landslide of historic proportions.The prime minister said her party earned more support from New Zealanders that at any time in at least 50 years.

With most votes counted, Ardern's liberal Labour Party was...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Ardern wins second term in office after New Zealand election landslide

Ardern wins second term in office after New Zealand election landslide 01:20

 New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern has won a second term in office inan election landslide of historic proportions. With most of the votes counted,Ms Ardern’s liberal Labour Party was winning 49% of the vote compared with 27%for its main challenger, the conservative National Party.

